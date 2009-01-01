|
95 STS 750 starting issue
im looking at getting an STS the seller sent me this video while trying to start it. what does this sound like?
he says the starter is turning but im hearing no fire
Thank you
Re: 95 STS 750 starting issue
Sounds like the bendix is not popping out to crank the motor. I'd take off the driveshaft coupler cover and try turning it over by hand. If the motor is not locked up then the front cover will need pulled. Betting you'll find a rusty mess inside.
