    95 STS 750 starting issue

    im looking at getting an STS the seller sent me this video while trying to start it. what does this sound like?
    he says the starter is turning but im hearing no fire
    Thank you
    Re: 95 STS 750 starting issue

    Sounds like the bendix is not popping out to crank the motor. I'd take off the driveshaft coupler cover and try turning it over by hand. If the motor is not locked up then the front cover will need pulled. Betting you'll find a rusty mess inside.
