Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 STS 750 starting issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location WV Age 36 Posts 1 95 STS 750 starting issue im looking at getting an STS the seller sent me this video while trying to start it. what does this sound like?

he says the starter is turning but im hearing no fire

Thank you

Sounds like the bendix is not popping out to crank the motor. I'd take off the driveshaft coupler cover and try turning it over by hand. If the motor is not locked up then the front cover will need pulled. Betting you'll find a rusty mess inside.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

