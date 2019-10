Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Flame Arrestor Identification #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 65 Flame Arrestor Identification I just picked up a used SBN 44 with this flame arrestor on it and I have no idea who makes it. Anyone else have any info on it? It bolts right to the SBN without an adaptor...

420BB488-490F-479D-AF83-961C6A367730.jpeg6F1E7998-5CEA-46F2-845D-C22741645DC8.jpegEED145A8-1FB7-496F-A628-F70275ED4F4F.jpeg

