 787 in HX hull, which pipe will fit?
  Yesterday, 08:54 PM
    Bark3rd
    Bark3rd is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    TX
    Posts
    11

    787 in HX hull, which pipe will fit?

    Will aftermarket pipes for X4 hulls fit into an HX? I have an HX with 787 and stock pipe so I would think they would, just don't want to make an expensive mistake.
  Yesterday, 09:42 PM
    critracer
    critracer is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Kalamazoo, Michigan
    Posts
    231

    Re: 787 in HX hull, which pipe will fit?

    Rossier will fit with no mods. Factory Products pipe must be heavily dented on the bottom side.
  Yesterday, 11:23 PM
    Bark3rd
    Bark3rd is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    TX
    Posts
    11

    Re: 787 in HX hull, which pipe will fit?

    Thank you for the info. You realize you have answered a question that maybe...I dunno 100 people on the entire earth might have known? Cool ****. Now where can I find one of these, searches not showing anything.
