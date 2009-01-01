|
|
787 in HX hull, which pipe will fit?
Will aftermarket pipes for X4 hulls fit into an HX? I have an HX with 787 and stock pipe so I would think they would, just don't want to make an expensive mistake.
Rossier will fit with no mods. Factory Products pipe must be heavily dented on the bottom side.
Thank you for the info. You realize you have answered a question that maybe...I dunno 100 people on the entire earth might have known? Cool ****. Now where can I find one of these, searches not showing anything.
