Rickter edge
We are looking for a good used/new RICKTER Edge Freeride ski, prefer good condition, low hours, 800cc motor or bigger, helpful if located near the West coast as we are in Southern CA.
Will travel to pick up or pay shipping and have cash.
Randy
760-908-3379
