Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Ultra 150/STXR 1200 Lower Case with Crankshaft #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Marion, IL Posts 19 WTB Ultra 150/STXR 1200 Lower Case with Crankshaft Purchased a 1999 Ultra 150 with seized motor in a package deal/steal from a customer that didn't want to spend the money to fix his skis up. Center rod big end decided to egg shape itself and punch a small hole in the lower case. Cylinders are all untouched. Hoping to find either a whole lower unit with crank still installed or just the lower half and a crank. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules