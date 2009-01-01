Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 720 Randomly Runs Rough, won't rev. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2019 Location Gulf Breeze, FL Age 40 Posts 103 720 Randomly Runs Rough, won't rev. This is a continuation of this thread. I'm starting new because there was a lot of other issues in that thread that are resolved now and not worth wading through.



I bought a rough 98 Sportster 1800 with dual 720's. I've been sorting through all the things that the PO modified / screwed up but this one big issue has been plaguing me since the beginning. The right engine will not sustain past 6500 rpm. (Left engine runs fine.) The problem is random though. Sometimes it will run about 6500-6800 rpm for a while but it always stumbles eventually and drops back down. It will never reach the rev limiter. If I don't bring the throttle back it will eventually die and be difficult to re-start. Once it starts stumbling, it won't rev very much at all. 3000 - 4000 rpm is all you can get out of it and you can audibly hear that is is stumbling, like the timing is off. But you can listen to it and hear when the stumble clears out and it will rev to 6800 again at that point for a random amount of time until it does it again. Plugs look great, cardboard brown on the tips, no matter when I pull them. This engine is a new SBT engine with less than 10 hours and 150+ psi on both cylinders and this same issue existed with the previous engine that had a completely different stator and magneto in it. (Had to replace it because PO ran the RV cavity dry and I got the last of the RV gear's life.) To date I have tried multiple sets of new plugs, which don't help at all, I have replaced the entire ignition box and both plug wires with a new-looking donor from a parts boat that I have. Today I took it out and it was still doing it but I brought a BRAND NEW (not rebuilt, new from Mikuni) carb with me on the off chance that it was fuel-related. (Even though I've rebuilt my original carbs 3x in the past 3 months.) It happened again, I replaced the carb out on the water, and it happened immediately again. I also brought a new voltage regulator with me and swapped it out, which did seem to change the rpms that the engine would sustain, but still wouldn't let it hit redline.



Because the problem is random it's hard to tell if anything I do affects it. If I change something and it runs good it's hard to immediately tell if it was because of the change or just one of the random times that things work. But, as a last-ditch try today I swapped all the ignition wires from the left side to the right side engine. (Pulled the connector out of the left ignition box, connected it to the right ignition box. Pulled stator connector from left engine, moved to right engine. Pulled temp sensor wire from left engine, moved to right engine.) This way the same MPEM circuitry that WAS running the left engine (which runs fine) was now running the right engine. For the first time since I got this boat the right engine hit it's redline and bounced of the limiter. I wasn't able to run it very long that way because I didn't want to flood the left engine out as it wasn't running due to the right side wires not being long enough to reach the left engine.



In summary, all ignition components between MPEM and right engine have been replaced with no improvement. Carb has been rebuilt 3 times and now replaced with new, no improvement. All fuel lines are new automotive fuel line. The only improvement appears to have been when I run the right engine with the MPEM wiring from the left engine.



My understanding is that the MPEM does not control timing, but the rev limiter is integrated into it. Could this possibly be a symptom of a bad right-side rev limiter?



I have the MPEM and key from the parts boat. Would my next logical step be to try it? Can anyone think of anything else?



Something else I've noticed is that the right voltage regulator gets warm while running but the left stays cool. I don't know which condition is normal. I know that the regulator isn't supposed to have anything to do with ignition on the 720's and that the ignition system is separate from the charging system. But temporarily plugging the new regulator in did seem to increase the rpm's it would sustain from about 3000-4000 to about 4000-5000. I also tried with both voltage regulators completely unplugged but there was no change.

