96 Kawasaki 750sxi flames under carbs in intake
I did a slight rehab over the winter. Over the summer ski had top end issues and would die when turning or when the throttle was pressed hard(sometimes). I pulled engine and regasket'd, new seals, end crank bearings and new top end(.5 over). Had same issue so I rebuilt the carb again with mikuni parts( previously used cheap ebay carb rebuild kit).
Now it's hard to start and I noticed flames in the intake. I get it running and punch the throttle, I see flames through the carb in the intake then it dies. I inspected the reeds before engine assembly and they looked good. I pulled the carb off last night and looked in with a mirror and the reeds still look good. My stator ohm's were 501, 335 and 2. Has to be stator or CDI?
Could be timing. Check the flywheel key way on the crank snout.
Forgot to mention, I pulled the flywheel and woodruff key looked good. I just talked to jet ski solutions and my ohm value (335) is low. They said it should be at least 350. I am going to send them my stator for repair. Probably gonna be 2 to 3 week turn around time. Will post out come
