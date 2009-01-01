Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 Kawasaki 750sxi flames under carbs in intake #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Ca Age 49 Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 96 Kawasaki 750sxi flames under carbs in intake I did a slight rehab over the winter. Over the summer ski had top end issues and would die when turning or when the throttle was pressed hard(sometimes). I pulled engine and regasket'd, new seals, end crank bearings and new top end(.5 over). Had same issue so I rebuilt the carb again with mikuni parts( previously used cheap ebay carb rebuild kit).

Now it's hard to start and I noticed flames in the intake. I get it running and punch the throttle, I see flames through the carb in the intake then it dies. I inspected the reeds before engine assembly and they looked good. I pulled the carb off last night and looked in with a mirror and the reeds still look good. My stator ohm's were 501, 335 and 2. Has to be stator or CDI? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,417 Re: 96 Kawasaki 750sxi flames under carbs in intake Could be timing. Check the flywheel key way on the crank snout. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Ca Age 49 Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 Re: 96 Kawasaki 750sxi flames under carbs in intake Forgot to mention, I pulled the flywheel and woodruff key looked good. I just talked to jet ski solutions and my ohm value (335) is low. They said it should be at least 350. I am going to send them my stator for repair. Probably gonna be 2 to 3 week turn around time. Will post out come Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 6 guests) Acguy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules