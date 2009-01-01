 96 Kawasaki 750sxi flames under carbs in intake
  Today, 01:21 PM
    Acguy
    Acguy is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Acguy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ca
    Age
    49
    Posts
    2
    Blog Entries
    1

    96 Kawasaki 750sxi flames under carbs in intake

    I did a slight rehab over the winter. Over the summer ski had top end issues and would die when turning or when the throttle was pressed hard(sometimes). I pulled engine and regasket'd, new seals, end crank bearings and new top end(.5 over). Had same issue so I rebuilt the carb again with mikuni parts( previously used cheap ebay carb rebuild kit).
    Now it's hard to start and I noticed flames in the intake. I get it running and punch the throttle, I see flames through the carb in the intake then it dies. I inspected the reeds before engine assembly and they looked good. I pulled the carb off last night and looked in with a mirror and the reeds still look good. My stator ohm's were 501, 335 and 2. Has to be stator or CDI?
  Today, 01:28 PM
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,417

    Re: 96 Kawasaki 750sxi flames under carbs in intake

    Could be timing. Check the flywheel key way on the crank snout.
  Today, 01:45 PM
    Acguy
    Acguy is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Acguy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ca
    Age
    49
    Posts
    2
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: 96 Kawasaki 750sxi flames under carbs in intake

    Forgot to mention, I pulled the flywheel and woodruff key looked good. I just talked to jet ski solutions and my ohm value (335) is low. They said it should be at least 350. I am going to send them my stator for repair. Probably gonna be 2 to 3 week turn around time. Will post out come
