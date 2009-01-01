Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Blown piston need diagnostic help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Ontario Age 25 Posts 3 Blown piston need diagnostic help Hey guys, I have a 1999 tigershark 770L. When I got the ski this year it had a blown piston (which I was told was do to being run with no oil) so I rebuilt the top end(2 new pistons) and had it running on the water for about 5 hrs before it blew another piston. I had run the machine with pre mix 50:1 so I am positive this time it was not caused by lack of oil. The one piston still looks brand new and in good condition. Im wondering what could have caused this. Could it be something as simple as a spark plug came loose and air was being drawn in or could I possibly have a small crack somewhere and if so would this cause the piston to blow? Does anyone know how I can check for small cracks and if they are easily fixable. Thanks. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Ontario Age 25 Posts 3 Re: Blown piston need diagnostic help A10986E0-849D-4523-8D10-4851D07F5A3C.jpeg2E0A2028-937A-4BD0-945B-3C4DA2E80B3F.jpeg4EEC119F-FD07-4A4E-9782-344F0BD26403.jpeg



I have attached some pictures #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 123 Re: Blown piston need diagnostic help Most likely an air leak on that side leaning it down. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Ontario Age 25 Posts 3 Re: Blown piston need diagnostic help Where is the air most likely coming from? I plan on pulling the rest of the motor out tonight. #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 123 Re: Blown piston need diagnostic help I would say the crank seals. But could be the intake, bottom of the cylinder, etc. If your handy could make some block of plates and pressure test it. Might get lucky and pin point it. I doubt it was the plug unless it was loose when you checked it. Even then I would doubt it. Hard to get a good read from the piston s but I doubt it is the carb given it is a single and it occurred on the same piston. Got to make sure surfaces are flat. Idiots have a habit of taking stuff apart with a hammer and screw driver. #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,780 Re: Blown piston need diagnostic help I went through this years ago with an SBT swap, customer brought me the engine and wanted it put in, I water tested it and it ran out fine . Now of course it was a brand new engine running with premix and you couldn't open it up wide open. A few weeks later it's back, top end is dead again, I pulled the engine and send it back to SBT , new engine come in and we repeat the process. A few months later it comes back, top end is dead again,



As it turns out somewhere down the line there was a major recall, the customer never got the recall letter, a bunch of 770 engines had apparently gotten loose from the factory with the wrong main jets installed in the carbs, of course the premix in the fuel tank only aggravated the issue and once the first two tanks of fuel were gone and the engine got opened up it seized due to running too lean.



Just something you might want to look at before wasting a lot of time , effort and money.

