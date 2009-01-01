 Blown piston need diagnostic help
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 11:55 AM #1
    Justinmckain
    Justinmckain is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    25
    Posts
    3

    Question Blown piston need diagnostic help

    Hey guys, I have a 1999 tigershark 770L. When I got the ski this year it had a blown piston (which I was told was do to being run with no oil) so I rebuilt the top end(2 new pistons) and had it running on the water for about 5 hrs before it blew another piston. I had run the machine with pre mix 50:1 so I am positive this time it was not caused by lack of oil. The one piston still looks brand new and in good condition. Im wondering what could have caused this. Could it be something as simple as a spark plug came loose and air was being drawn in or could I possibly have a small crack somewhere and if so would this cause the piston to blow? Does anyone know how I can check for small cracks and if they are easily fixable. Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:04 PM #2
    Justinmckain
    Justinmckain is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    25
    Posts
    3

    Re: Blown piston need diagnostic help

    A10986E0-849D-4523-8D10-4851D07F5A3C.jpeg2E0A2028-937A-4BD0-945B-3C4DA2E80B3F.jpeg4EEC119F-FD07-4A4E-9782-344F0BD26403.jpeg

    I have attached some pictures
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:33 PM #3
    Jet Cowboy
    Jet Cowboy is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Wyo
    Posts
    123

    Re: Blown piston need diagnostic help

    Most likely an air leak on that side leaning it down.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:10 PM #4
    Justinmckain
    Justinmckain is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    25
    Posts
    3

    Re: Blown piston need diagnostic help

    Where is the air most likely coming from? I plan on pulling the rest of the motor out tonight.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:23 PM #5
    Jet Cowboy
    Jet Cowboy is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Wyo
    Posts
    123

    Re: Blown piston need diagnostic help

    I would say the crank seals. But could be the intake, bottom of the cylinder, etc. If your handy could make some block of plates and pressure test it. Might get lucky and pin point it. I doubt it was the plug unless it was loose when you checked it. Even then I would doubt it. Hard to get a good read from the piston s but I doubt it is the carb given it is a single and it occurred on the same piston. Got to make sure surfaces are flat. Idiots have a habit of taking stuff apart with a hammer and screw driver.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 01:31 PM #6
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,780

    Re: Blown piston need diagnostic help

    I went through this years ago with an SBT swap, customer brought me the engine and wanted it put in, I water tested it and it ran out fine . Now of course it was a brand new engine running with premix and you couldn't open it up wide open. A few weeks later it's back, top end is dead again, I pulled the engine and send it back to SBT , new engine come in and we repeat the process. A few months later it comes back, top end is dead again,

    As it turns out somewhere down the line there was a major recall, the customer never got the recall letter, a bunch of 770 engines had apparently gotten loose from the factory with the wrong main jets installed in the carbs, of course the premix in the fuel tank only aggravated the issue and once the first two tanks of fuel were gone and the engine got opened up it seized due to running too lean.

    Just something you might want to look at before wasting a lot of time , effort and money.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)

  1. Justinmckain

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 