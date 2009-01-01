Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: sbn on 750 x2 questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location VA Posts 18 sbn on 750 x2 questions so i'm looking to put a sbn 44 on my 750 x2. I've seen an adapter for the mikuni carb on watcon that requires port matching. Does that just mean using a die grinder to match up the bore of the intake and carb? also, does anyone have suggestions for jetting to start off? 1mm over 750, drilled waterbox, stock pipe mod, hooker 9/15 prop, a/m flame arrestor. Also if anyone has parts or a carb they'd like to sell I'm open to offers. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules