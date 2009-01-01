|
sbn on 750 x2 questions
so i'm looking to put a sbn 44 on my 750 x2. I've seen an adapter for the mikuni carb on watcon that requires port matching. Does that just mean using a die grinder to match up the bore of the intake and carb? also, does anyone have suggestions for jetting to start off? 1mm over 750, drilled waterbox, stock pipe mod, hooker 9/15 prop, a/m flame arrestor. Also if anyone has parts or a carb they'd like to sell I'm open to offers.
