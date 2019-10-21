Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Dual Sudco 42mm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location WA Posts 20 Dual Sudco 42mm I have had dual Sudco CDK2s laying around for a while now that I am starting to take apart and clean up. I'd like to use them in my 750 X2 eventually. I am currently using dual 3 jet CDK2s which have been annoying do deal with. I just now noticed that each one of the 42s has its own pump and the 40s only have one. I have attached a picture to help explain. Should i just do the same to the 42s regarding the pulse line or do I need to split the pulse line so they each get their own line or is there something else I should know and do?



20191021_130531.jpg #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 35 Posts 206 Re: Dual Sudco 42mm Either drill and tap a second pulse line on the other cylinder or buy some reed spacers that have a pulse fitting then run one pulse line from each cylinder to each pump. I tried to T the pulse lines to my sudco's on a 750 and it was starving for fuel. From what I can gather the pulse pressure was split between the diaphragm's now double the area so half the movement. I bought a set of ADA spacers with a pulse line fitting, ran perfect after that.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules