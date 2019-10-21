 Dual Sudco 42mm
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Dual Sudco 42mm

  1. Today, 04:41 PM #1
    NWgreen
    NWgreen is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    WA
    Posts
    20

    Dual Sudco 42mm

    I have had dual Sudco CDK2s laying around for a while now that I am starting to take apart and clean up. I'd like to use them in my 750 X2 eventually. I am currently using dual 3 jet CDK2s which have been annoying do deal with. I just now noticed that each one of the 42s has its own pump and the 40s only have one. I have attached a picture to help explain. Should i just do the same to the 42s regarding the pulse line or do I need to split the pulse line so they each get their own line or is there something else I should know and do?

    20191021_130531.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:00 PM #2
    JustStandups
    JustStandups is offline
    Frequent Poster JustStandups's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sacramento
    Age
    35
    Posts
    206

    Re: Dual Sudco 42mm

    Either drill and tap a second pulse line on the other cylinder or buy some reed spacers that have a pulse fitting then run one pulse line from each cylinder to each pump. I tried to T the pulse lines to my sudco's on a 750 and it was starving for fuel. From what I can gather the pulse pressure was split between the diaphragm's now double the area so half the movement. I bought a set of ADA spacers with a pulse line fitting, ran perfect after that.

    Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
    VHP7000 #132 T1
    VHP7000 #169 T3
    VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc
    550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 