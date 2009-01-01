Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Add-on buoyancy for stripped down Race HX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location TX Posts 9 Add-on buoyancy for stripped down Race HX Recently got a sweet HX with 800 engine, all (most?) flotation was taken out of it and as we all know HX's love to sink. I'm a little heavy for it and expose it's weaknesses, especially in the stern. I'd like to fill some of the voids with something, thinking maybe some kind of inflatable kyak bladders or something. I need to be able to remove it for access to the various systems. What it is I am looking for (it also needs to be able to withstand heat)? Pretty sure racers deal with this, any ideas appreciated. Ski already has electric blige pump and duckbill drains.



note: I know where all the places are that water can come in these things and with the exception of the upper shock bellow, they are all tight. Using ski for longer distance exploration, don't want to lose it if I have a failure upriver far from the ramp.

