750 parts
PJS Afterburner Pump (cast version) with PJS 16 Impeller - Pump is rough looking from the outside but the internals are in good shape. Veins are all good and the nozzle is included. The impeller is almost new, has only been used for about 20 minutes. $300 shipped
550SX Pump - stator section has one chipped vein, bearings are good. Wear ring housing is cracked but the stainless ring looks decent. Nozzle is good. $80 shipped
550sx OEM impellers - usable condition. $10 each when added with another item, $15 shipped if purchased alone.
Solas KC-SC-B 440 impeller - Has some flaws but is in usable condition with no major issues. Good for a 440 with a head and pipe. $50 shipped
750 A Head - Nice shape, no issues. $30 shipped
750 stator and front cover - has a bad charging coil. Ignition coils are good. $25 shipped
Blowsion UMI pole to SXR or 750 conversion bushings - Brand new, never opened. $10 shipped or free with other purchase
300sx carb - probably needs rebuild $20 shipped
650/750/800 80mm nozzle. Nice shape $25 shipped
BN / SBN 44 flame arrestor adapter. Angled 45 degrees. Nice shape - $15 shipped, $10 with other purchase.
All pics can been seen at http://www.amazon.com/photos/shared/...O7QY0GjCD9zLeS
