Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS and 750 parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 31 Posts 2,094 JS and 750 parts PJS Afterburner Pump (cast version) with PJS 16 Impeller - Pump is rough looking from the outside but the internals are in good shape. Veins are all good and the nozzle is included. The impeller is almost new, has only been used for about 20 minutes. $300 shipped



550SX Pump - stator section has one chipped vein, bearings are good. Wear ring housing is cracked but the stainless ring looks decent. Nozzle is good. $80 shipped



550sx OEM impellers - usable condition. $10 each when added with another item, $15 shipped if purchased alone.



Solas KC-SC-B 440 impeller - Has some flaws but is in usable condition with no major issues. Good for a 440 with a head and pipe. $50 shipped



750 A Head - Nice shape, no issues. $30 shipped



750 stator and front cover - has a bad charging coil. Ignition coils are good. $25 shipped



Blowsion UMI pole to SXR or 750 conversion bushings - Brand new, never opened. $10 shipped or free with other purchase



300sx carb - probably needs rebuild $20 shipped



650/750/800 80mm nozzle. Nice shape $25 shipped



BN / SBN 44 flame arrestor adapter. Angled 45 degrees. Nice shape - $15 shipped, $10 with other purchase.



All pics can been seen at http://www.amazon.com/photos/shared/...O7QY0GjCD9zLeS

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

Parts for sale -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -92 750SS-81 JS440Parts for sale HERE Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) jetski2004 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules