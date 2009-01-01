Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS550 Fuel issues #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 60 JS550 Fuel issues Hello all,



I have been working on my girlfriend's 1985 JS550 and finally got it together. I had a stator rebuild by JSS and have spark, I have 135 psi in each cylinder, and have new crank seals in and leak down test was awesome. I can feel the pulse really well with my finger, and all the fuel lines are hooked up correctly.



Here is my dilemma: I can get it to run by directly putting gas in the carb but not without that. Carb was also rebuilt and it is correct, I checked three times now.



Any ideas?



Thanks.



It seems I fixed it



What was it?





