 JS550 Fuel issues
pxctoday

  Today, 05:28 PM #1
    noahonrocks
    JS550 Fuel issues

    Hello all,

    I have been working on my girlfriend's 1985 JS550 and finally got it together. I had a stator rebuild by JSS and have spark, I have 135 psi in each cylinder, and have new crank seals in and leak down test was awesome. I can feel the pulse really well with my finger, and all the fuel lines are hooked up correctly.

    Here is my dilemma: I can get it to run by directly putting gas in the carb but not without that. Carb was also rebuilt and it is correct, I checked three times now.

    Any ideas?

    Thanks.

  Today, 06:16 PM #2
    noahonrocks
    Re: JS550 Fuel issues

    It seems I fixed it

  Today, 07:53 PM #3
    rc-hx
    Re: JS550 Fuel issues

    What was it?


