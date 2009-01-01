|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
JS550 Fuel issues
Hello all,
I have been working on my girlfriend's 1985 JS550 and finally got it together. I had a stator rebuild by JSS and have spark, I have 135 psi in each cylinder, and have new crank seals in and leak down test was awesome. I can feel the pulse really well with my finger, and all the fuel lines are hooked up correctly.
Here is my dilemma: I can get it to run by directly putting gas in the carb but not without that. Carb was also rebuilt and it is correct, I checked three times now.
Any ideas?
Thanks.
Sent from my SM-N970U using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: JS550 Fuel issues
It seems I fixed it
Sent from my SM-N970U using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: JS550 Fuel issues
What was it?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules