|
|
-
pulse fitting on cases snapped
Whats the best way too fix this it looks like its pressed ?
95 hx 787
96 xp with miller motor
92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: pulse fitting on cases snapped
Drill & tap...it is pressed.
-
Re: pulse fitting on cases snapped
im thinking 1/16 npt 1/4 hose barb fitting
95 hx 787
96 xp with miller motor
92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules