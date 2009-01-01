Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: pulse fitting on cases snapped #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 388 pulse fitting on cases snapped Whats the best way too fix this it looks like its pressed ? 95 hx 787

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,826 Re: pulse fitting on cases snapped Drill & tap...it is pressed. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 388 Re: pulse fitting on cases snapped im thinking 1/16 npt 1/4 hose barb fitting 95 hx 787

