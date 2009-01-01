 pulse fitting on cases snapped
  Today, 03:31 PM
    pulse fitting on cases snapped

    Whats the best way too fix this it looks like its pressed ?
  Today, 04:34 PM
    Re: pulse fitting on cases snapped

    Drill & tap...it is pressed.
  Today, 04:55 PM
    Re: pulse fitting on cases snapped

    im thinking 1/16 npt 1/4 hose barb fitting
