Winterizing an X4 question
I have spent too much time reading about all the ways to winterize skis, but for my particular SPX X4, I think it is simple as pouring some antifreeze into the flush connection while its running, and that's it? I can only see 2 places where water could collect, in the bottom of the main exhaust pipe, and in the back water box. Maybe a small bit of water in the bottom of each cylinder case. I am thinking I can just put a funnel on the flush connection, dump a quart or so of antifreeze into it. Hit the throttle a few times, and done? Am I missing anything doing it this way?
I know fogging oil is good too, but I can do that at a later time when I get a chance to buy some.
