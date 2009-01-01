Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 driveshaft coupler #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 39 Posts 216 X2 driveshaft coupler I bought a set of R&D lightweight sxr800 couplers. After breaking the coupler on the driveshaft side caus it was corroded and seized, I found it the shaft side coupler ID is too big for the OEM 650x2 shaft. I cant locate a lightweight billet one for sale anywhere for the 650 shaft. Anyone have one they will part with or know where I can get one. I broke half of one of the tabs off so I think with the rubber dampener in there and the engine side one being new and lighter I dont think it will be out of balance enough to make a difference and will just run it if I cant find a lightweight billet one for the shaft side. Can trade the sxr coupler or buy if anyone has the one I need, and doesnt have to be new. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules