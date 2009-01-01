|
X2 driveshaft coupler
I bought a set of R&D lightweight sxr800 couplers. After breaking the coupler on the driveshaft side caus it was corroded and seized, I found it the shaft side coupler ID is too big for the OEM 650x2 shaft. I cant locate a lightweight billet one for sale anywhere for the 650 shaft. Anyone have one they will part with or know where I can get one. I broke half of one of the tabs off so I think with the rubber dampener in there and the engine side one being new and lighter I dont think it will be out of balance enough to make a difference and will just run it if I cant find a lightweight billet one for the shaft side. Can trade the sxr coupler or buy if anyone has the one I need, and doesnt have to be new.
