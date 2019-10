Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR / GEN2 X2 ride plate mold #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location x2 world headquarters Posts 1,344 SXR / GEN2 X2 ride plate mold I bought this off Ebay a long time ago, Looks like a tbm ride plate mold, for an gen x2 or a sxr, I made 1 for my x2 a long time ago, Mold is perfect only 1 part made from it... 300 shippedIMG_1711.jpgIMG_1710.jpgIMG_1712.jpg "It's funny how people have big nads online...." Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

