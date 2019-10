Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 XL700 Starter Removal? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Cape Coral, Fl Age 50 Posts 49 2003 XL700 Starter Removal? Whats the process for getting the starter out? I cant see around the exhaust manifold and would rather not remove it. How many bolts hold it in?



thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules