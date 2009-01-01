 Engine Swap - 720 into 2000 GTX Hull
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:41 AM #1
    pos109
    pos109 is offline
    Frequent Poster pos109's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    Prospect, CT
    Age
    37
    Posts
    274

    Engine Swap - 720 into 2000 GTX Hull

    Looking to transplant a single carb 720 into a 2000 GTX hull. The underwhelming power and reliability of the 720 are big selling points for me. Also there are tons of GTX hulls out there for cheap cheap.

    Things Im concerned about:

    Engine mount locations in hull
    Exhaust
    Computer

    Has anyone done this? Easy straightforward swap?
    '98 SuperJet
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:30 AM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,822

    Re: Engine Swap - 720 into 2000 GTX Hull

    Long story short the mounts make this a very hard swap + electrics ++++... you could get a 720 hulled ski cheaper
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 