|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Engine Swap - 720 into 2000 GTX Hull
Looking to transplant a single carb 720 into a 2000 GTX hull. The underwhelming power and reliability of the 720 are big selling points for me. Also there are tons of GTX hulls out there for cheap cheap.
Things Im concerned about:
Engine mount locations in hull
Exhaust
Computer
Has anyone done this? Easy straightforward swap?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Engine Swap - 720 into 2000 GTX Hull
Long story short the mounts make this a very hard swap + electrics ++++... you could get a 720 hulled ski cheaper
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules