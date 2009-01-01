Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Engine Swap - 720 into 2000 GTX Hull #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Prospect, CT Age 37 Posts 274 Engine Swap - 720 into 2000 GTX Hull Looking to transplant a single carb 720 into a 2000 GTX hull. The underwhelming power and reliability of the 720 are big selling points for me. Also there are tons of GTX hulls out there for cheap cheap.



Things Im concerned about:



Engine mount locations in hull

Exhaust

Computer



Long story short the mounts make this a very hard swap + electrics ++++... you could get a 720 hulled ski cheaper

