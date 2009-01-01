Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni SBN 44 jets and spring #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 62 Mikuni SBN 44 jets and spring Ok everyone, I need some advice from those of you that know more than me. I just picked up a nice used SBN 44 and I want to start off with the right jets and spring instead of trial and error. Ill list my engine specs below and let you chime in!



1985 JS550



SBN 44 with 44 mm intake with spacer to accommodate the SBN

WC high compression head with stock bore, new pistons and rings (expect 170-180 psi once assembled)

Kerker head pipe and expansion chamber

Stock water box (so I dot get kicked off the lake because of noise)



