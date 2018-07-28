Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: Kawasaki JS400 - West Haven, CT #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location NJ Posts 1 FS: Kawasaki JS400 - West Haven, CT I have for sale a Kawasaki JS400. I believe this is the first production model of the jet ski. I no longer have a means of transporting the ski and would like to see it go to a good home. It ran the last time it was used maybe 5-6 years ago. Has been in storage ever since. I assume it would only need a battery, carb cleaning, fresh fuel and maybe spark plugs to get this thing up and running again. I believe it is all original except the handle bar ignition switch which was added by the previous owners. No paperwork. $950 obo, pickup in West Haven, CT or arrange shipping. I have more pictures available. Email chrisrav95@gmail.c0m for faster reply, include Kawasaki JS400 in subject line so I see it. Attached Images 20180728_150136.jpg (5.58 MB, 8 views)

20180728_150136.jpg
20180728_150318.jpg

20180728_150318.jpg
20180728_150515.jpg

