2012 Sea Doo Speedster 150 155hp cluster?
Hello all, new to forum!
I bought a new cluster off of Ebay. My hrs went to all 999s. It was suppose to be calibrated and the seller stated that it would be plug and play. Well I plugged it in last night and it turned over but wouldn't fire up. Also had a check engine light on. Which I didnt have previous. Also I couldn't get to my compass but it was getting late so I had no time to test my old cluster. Even though I ran it a few days ago. Do I need to marry the cluster to the ecu. Leaders RPM where I bought it says I dont. I know they made the 155hp and 260 that year. Also not sure about a updated part number but the new one doesnt match the old one. When I searched for the old part number it doesnt exist. I'm sure they updated it. Can anyone shed some light on my issue? My appreciated
