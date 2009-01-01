Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 build reccomendations #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2010 Location wi Age 37 Posts 16 550 build reccomendations Decided to do a winter project with some parts I have laying around. 550 style hull build. Heres what I got sitting around. Very clean Js300 hull with pump, js550 pump also have an sx550 pump. Ported sx650 engine with westcoast pipe, head and intake. Going to run front and rear prowatercraft sponsons ride plat and hull extensions. Wonder what you guys think of what pump to run, impeller and any other ideas for building a fun old skool bouy ski. Last edited by Ryno; Today at 04:35 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 2,016 Re: 550 build reccomendations you can't run the 550sx pump in a js hull unless you have an adapter.

you can't run the 550sx pump in a js hull unless you have an adapter.

i would run the js550 pump,the 300 pump is nice but will be too small.

