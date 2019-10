Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SXR/1100 44mm Mikuni Jetting Specs? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 61 Posts 3,163 SXR/1100 44mm Mikuni Jetting Specs? Anybody running the 44mm carb rack off a Yamaha triple (GP1200 etc.) on their SXR/1100 build? Short of that, is anybody running regular old triple Mikuni 44's?? Choke plates removed and Tau-Ceti or PROK style flame arrestors type thing...





Looking for a good starting place to begin tuning (N/S, spring, main and pilot jets).





Home of Newmiller Machine #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,979 Re: SXR/1100 44mm Mikuni Jetting Specs? Hey Chris,

I had the same question awhile ago and heres the reply -



Originally Posted by tvcracer Originally Posted by Originally Posted by BLRider Originally Posted by Hey Tv,

I'm about to put my triple 44's on my 1100 and was wondering where you ended up with your jetting. I'm running an aftermarket head at 150psi and did the Rhaas speed plate to the 900 intake like you did. Any info would be awesome.



Thank you,



Kurt

1.8 ns

95 g spring

117.5 L

107.5 H

1.5 turns low

1 turn high

Tony Hey Kurt, here is were I ended up:1.8 ns95 g spring117.5 L107.5 H1.5 turns low1 turn highTony Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,161 Re: SXR/1100 44mm Mikuni Jetting Specs? For Stock KAW 1100 Engine with A/M 44mm Mikunis, Flame Arrestors, A/M Cool Head, and OEM Pipe with Dry Mod:



Main Jet #110, Pilot Jet #120, N/S 2.5 x 95gr = 17psi Pop-Off @ Sea Level Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules