Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet total loss flywheel wanted #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2007 Location Nevada Posts 53 Superjet total loss flywheel wanted Hello, I'm looking for a used Superjet MSD total loss flywheel for a single pickup plate. This is for the older MSD ignitions so I will need the flywheel with two inner magnets. Please let me know if you have one you would like to part with.

I could also trade an MSD flywheel I have that is for a Yamaha that uses the RAD pickup plate that bolts to the flywheel cover. Thank you. Last edited by Worknplay; Today at 12:55 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Worknplay Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules