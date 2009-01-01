|
Superjet total loss flywheel wanted
Hello, I'm looking for a used Superjet MSD total loss flywheel for a single pickup plate. This is for the older MSD ignitions so I will need the flywheel with two inner magnets. Please let me know if you have one you would like to part with.
I could also trade an MSD flywheel I have that is for a Yamaha that uses the RAD pickup plate that bolts to the flywheel cover. Thank you.
