 Superjet total loss flywheel wanted
  Today, 12:47 PM
    Worknplay
    Superjet total loss flywheel wanted

    Hello, I'm looking for a used Superjet MSD total loss flywheel for a single pickup plate. This is for the older MSD ignitions so I will need the flywheel with two inner magnets. Please let me know if you have one you would like to part with.
    I could also trade an MSD flywheel I have that is for a Yamaha that uses the RAD pickup plate that bolts to the flywheel cover. Thank you.
