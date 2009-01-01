 98 xpl front drive shaft. Damper adapter replacement
  1. Today, 09:03 AM #1
    Hammett74
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    Dothan
    Posts
    1

    98 xpl front drive shaft. Damper adapter replacement

    What is the easiest way to replace the rubber adapter I've searched and searched and hopefully someone can guide me in the right direction.
  2. Today, 09:57 AM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,714

    Re: 98 xpl front drive shaft. Damper adapter replacement

    Take a bit of nail polish or spray paint and mark the motor mounts. Completely remove the front mount. Remove bolts from the rear mounts. Unhook exhaust to waterbox hose. Slide the whole thing forward just enough to get the coupler out.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
