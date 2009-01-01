|
98 xpl front drive shaft. Damper adapter replacement
What is the easiest way to replace the rubber adapter I've searched and searched and hopefully someone can guide me in the right direction.
Take a bit of nail polish or spray paint and mark the motor mounts. Completely remove the front mount. Remove bolts from the rear mounts. Unhook exhaust to waterbox hose. Slide the whole thing forward just enough to get the coupler out.
