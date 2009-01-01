A few of us put in at Chinook Landing in Portland and rode upriver to Beacon Rock. The dock was crowded with expensive boats but we found some space to tie up. The trail to the top is a little over a mile with 850' of winding switch back elevation. Look it up yourself if you're interested. If you like heights this is the place to go. The view is worth the effort.
Going down river we had sun that turned to clouds.Then wind followed by rain which became hail. 5 bolts of lightning with thunder so close I couldn't hear my engine running. 52 miles. A fitting end for the year.