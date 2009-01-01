Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: End of season ride #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 646 End of season ride A few of us put in at Chinook Landing in Portland and rode upriver to Beacon Rock. The dock was crowded with expensive boats but we found some space to tie up. The trail to the top is a little over a mile with 850' of winding switch back elevation. Look it up yourself if you're interested. If you like heights this is the place to go. The view is worth the effort.



Going down river we had sun that turned to clouds.Then wind followed by rain which became hail. 5 bolts of lightning with thunder so close I couldn't hear my engine running. 52 miles. A fitting end for the year. Last edited by pacificmariner; Today at 12:36 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules