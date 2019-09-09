Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 87 JS550 Complete Minus Motor (20601 zip code) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location MD Age 47 Posts 1 87 JS550 Complete Minus Motor (20601 zip code) Bought this ski early in the year in hopes to drop a motor in it and ride. That turned into a mess and spending too much money. Not currently registered but I have a notarized bill of sale from the previous owner.



The good:

87 hull that had the gas fill filled. Looks to be done professionally.

Good throttle and steering cables

Rend ride plate

skat trak impeller

PJS scoop grate

Good complete ebox

Good fuel tank

Unbranded prop shaft hull support

New hydroturf

Good motor mounts

Supertrap water box which has a hole in the rubber. Stock water box

Good handlebars with finger throttle and electronics. Will include a lanyard shutoff setup.

New hood seal



The bad:

Needs a motor (obviously)

The water inlet line was replaced at some point and moves. It needs to be epoxied in.

Rattle can flat black. Could be good since it's easy to repair

Had hull supports at some point so the holes need to be filled. Some bolts and washers should do the trick.



I'm not shipping this. Will meet within 50 miles of 20601.



$500.00 obo



