 87 JS550 Complete Minus Motor (20601 zip code)
  Today, 07:49 PM
    87 JS550 Complete Minus Motor (20601 zip code)

    Bought this ski early in the year in hopes to drop a motor in it and ride. That turned into a mess and spending too much money. Not currently registered but I have a notarized bill of sale from the previous owner.

    The good:
    87 hull that had the gas fill filled. Looks to be done professionally.
    Good throttle and steering cables
    Rend ride plate
    skat trak impeller
    PJS scoop grate
    Good complete ebox
    Good fuel tank
    Unbranded prop shaft hull support
    New hydroturf
    Good motor mounts
    Supertrap water box which has a hole in the rubber. Stock water box
    Good handlebars with finger throttle and electronics. Will include a lanyard shutoff setup.
    New hood seal

    The bad:
    Needs a motor (obviously)
    The water inlet line was replaced at some point and moves. It needs to be epoxied in.
    Rattle can flat black. Could be good since it's easy to repair
    Had hull supports at some point so the holes need to be filled. Some bolts and washers should do the trick.

    I'm not shipping this. Will meet within 50 miles of 20601.

    $500.00 obo

    IMG_20190909_185230.jpgIMG_20190909_185241.jpgIMG_20190909_185259.jpgIMG_20190909_185911.jpgIMG_20190909_190009.jpgIMG_20190909_190019.jpgIMG_20191016_190602.jpgIMG_20191016_190608.jpgIMG_20191016_190627.jpg
