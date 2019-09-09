Bought this ski early in the year in hopes to drop a motor in it and ride. That turned into a mess and spending too much money. Not currently registered but I have a notarized bill of sale from the previous owner.
The good:
87 hull that had the gas fill filled. Looks to be done professionally.
Good throttle and steering cables
Rend ride plate
skat trak impeller
PJS scoop grate
Good complete ebox
Good fuel tank
Unbranded prop shaft hull support
New hydroturf
Good motor mounts
Supertrap water box which has a hole in the rubber. Stock water box
Good handlebars with finger throttle and electronics. Will include a lanyard shutoff setup.
New hood seal
The bad:
Needs a motor (obviously)
The water inlet line was replaced at some point and moves. It needs to be epoxied in.
Rattle can flat black. Could be good since it's easy to repair
Had hull supports at some point so the holes need to be filled. Some bolts and washers should do the trick.
I'm not shipping this. Will meet within 50 miles of 20601.
$500.00 obo
