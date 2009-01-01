From a 1999 GTX, silver carb engine. This is all I have. Cylinders have no heavy scuffs or gouges & measure out at 3.504" (89mm) bore. Head has damage on one cylinder from what looks like bottom rod bearing debris. Not gonna lie, the ski was partially sunk, and the stator/flywheel area had water in it and these parts show corrosion, they look ok, but are untested. Included is 99% of the hardware as seen in the zip lock bag.

Make me an offer if interested.

IMG_3294.jpgIMG_3289.jpgIMG_3291.jpgIMG_3292.jpg