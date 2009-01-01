Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: for local peeps #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2003 Location PEMBROKE, MA Posts 830 for local peeps i have this up for sale if you want it.



1996 B2



TPE 1105 ( Erik built and installed)

48mm Full spec,

PHP Intake with plate

Vforce 2

GP760 pipe

Skat 155mm pump and liner standard (skat 9/19 I think)

Spring steering

Stock elec

Riva 64x CDI with adjustable curves.

Trim

Riva Intake and ride plate

Pump gas

Everything was bought new by me and only ridden less than 10 x.



1996 b 2

All stock and never molested.



Triton Elite Aluminum dual place trailer

New Triton axil, bearings, hub.

New aluminum Rims

New tires

New straps and stainless hardware.

Nylon slip plates on bunks

Aluminum storage box.



Kids are older and so am I and off to other things, been a good ride. Everything registered.

Sold as a package and dont feel like parting out.



$ 9,000.00 Attached Images b26.jpg (134.5 KB, 1 views)

