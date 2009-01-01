Thread: for local peeps

i have this up for sale if you want it.
1996 B2
TPE 1105 ( Erik built and installed)
48mm Full spec,
PHP Intake with plate
Vforce 2
GP760 pipe
Skat 155mm pump and liner standard (skat 9/19 I think)
Spring steering
Stock elec
Riva 64x CDI with adjustable curves.
Trim
Riva Intake and ride plate
Pump gas
Everything was bought new by me and only ridden less than 10 x.
1996 b 2
All stock and never molested.
Triton Elite Aluminum dual place trailer
New Triton axil, bearings, hub.
New aluminum Rims
New tires
New straps and stainless hardware.
Nylon slip plates on bunks
Aluminum storage box.
Kids are older and so am I and off to other things, been a good ride. Everything registered.
Sold as a package and dont feel like parting out.
$ 9,000.00