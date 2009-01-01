 for local peeps
Thread: for local peeps

  Today, 08:39 AM
    for local peeps

    i have this up for sale if you want it.

    1996 B2

    TPE 1105 ( Erik built and installed)
    48mm Full spec,
    PHP Intake with plate
    Vforce 2
    GP760 pipe
    Skat 155mm pump and liner standard (skat 9/19 I think)
    Spring steering
    Stock elec
    Riva 64x CDI with adjustable curves.
    Trim
    Riva Intake and ride plate
    Pump gas
    Everything was bought new by me and only ridden less than 10 x.

    1996 b 2
    All stock and never molested.

    Triton Elite Aluminum dual place trailer
    New Triton axil, bearings, hub.
    New aluminum Rims
    New tires
    New straps and stainless hardware.
    Nylon slip plates on bunks
    Aluminum storage box.

    Kids are older and so am I and off to other things, been a good ride. Everything registered.
    Sold as a package and dont feel like parting out.

    $ 9,000.00
