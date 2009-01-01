Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 Fun #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Monticello IN Posts 4 X2 Fun Howdy folks,



Picked up this mamma jamma today for $650 delivered with some extra parts. Been well taken care of and clearly rebuilt, but previous owner claims it to be stock. JW if anyone has any input for adding these parts, and whether or not i should get a different impeller. New to this type of ski and build, so your input is greatly appreciated!





IMG_0591.JPGIMG_0586.JPG



1988 Kawasaki JF650-A3 X2

Mikuni SBN 44mm

Solas KA1650 (Interested in this mostly)

An intake

I like my skis old and my women older.



88 Kawasaki X2

95 Yamaha WombRaider

