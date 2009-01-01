Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2018 Rickter EdgeFR ($15,900) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Arizona Posts 9 2018 Rickter EdgeFR ($15,900) TC FREERIDE 2018 Rickter EdgeFR (25.2hrs, Cylinder 1 = 190psi, Cylinder 2 = 190psi)

Yamaha 701 w/ Dasa Billet Girdled Head, Dual Yamaha OEM Carbs, Jetinetics Flywheel & Billet Cover, OEM 155 Pump & RRP Nozzle, SkatTrak Prop, Stock Charging & Ignition, MSD Enhancer, B-Pipe, RRP Billet Steering System, RRP Steering Stop, RRP Trim System, RRP Chin Pad, AST Pad, RRP Hood Pad, Bilge Pump, Custom TC Freeride Dakine Footstraps, Rear Sponsons





Clean ski used with normal wear. No major damage. Always garaged and cleaned after every ride. Comes with AZ Registration and HULL ID for easy owner transfer and registration. Wife rode ski and has never been upside down. This EdgeFR is an excellent lake or ocean ride.



Available for pickup in Lake Havasu City, AZ or will ship anywhere in US. Buyer to pay all shipping cost arranged through TC Freeride.



480-707-2148

reed@hotmesa.com

IMG_3259.jpgIMG_3261.jpgIMG_3262.jpgIMG_3268.jpgIMG_3269.jpgIMG_3254.jpgIMG_3253.jpgIMG_3252.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules