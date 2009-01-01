Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea-doo fish pro recongized with more design awards #1 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,396 Blog Entries 2 Sea-doo fish pro recongized with more design awards Sea-Doo News:



If you thought Sea-Doo was finished winning awards for the year . think again! The latest award is coming from the Good Design Japan ceremony for the Sea-Doo Fish Pro. Adding to the rest of the awards the Fish Pro has accumulated, this award comes in the Automotive and Transportation category and highlights the design made for both adventure and utility.





The Sea-Doo FISH PRO is a combination of adventure and utility. It is a personal watercraft with the utility of being a solo fishing water scooter. It combines excitement and versatility in one package. The Fish Pro is full of features designed carefully for fishing. It comes with a fish finder and hook-ups for fish rod holders. The two storage units, one for the fish catch and another for personal belongings including a water proof compartment, adds to the functionality in addition to the possibility of a third storage unit being added. The side footrest design and attention to stability make it possible for the rider to assume any position while fishing. It is true to its function and delivers unique value. - Good Design Awards Jury



We are very proud of what we have accomplished over the years and being recognized by Good Design Japan is extremely rewarding for all of us at BRP. This year, we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of design at BRP, said Denys Lapointe, Senior Vice President, Design, Innovation and Creative Services at BRP.







The Fish Pro is a true game changer. This will certainly not be the last award this Sea-Doo model will win, so keep an eye out for more. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules