Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1976 jet ski 400 Cooling/Paint #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location utah Posts 8 Blog Entries 3 1976 jet ski 400 Cooling/Paint A few questions, I just got a 1976 400 in good shape I changed the gas and new plugs and it started right up,dropped in water and after 15 sec no water was coming out of the exhaust pipe so I shut it off. Does anyone who has a 400 know about how long before it should have water coming out the exhaust? all hose are clear.



Also I know the paint code (yellow) is DuPont 54701 but I cannot find anywhere?

