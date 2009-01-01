|
1976 jet ski 400 Cooling/Paint
A few questions, I just got a 1976 400 in good shape I changed the gas and new plugs and it started right up,dropped in water and after 15 sec no water was coming out of the exhaust pipe so I shut it off. Does anyone who has a 400 know about how long before it should have water coming out the exhaust? all hose are clear.
Also I know the paint code (yellow) is DuPont 54701 but I cannot find anywhere?DSCI0660.JPG
