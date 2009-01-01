|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
JS550 Cooling
Ok guys, I think I know the answer but would like some veterans to weigh in... just rebuilt my JS550 engine with a WC head which is tapped for dual cooling. Here is my current set-up:
Pump: single cooling line and a single suction line for the old-school bilge pump
Exhaust mani: tapped for dual cooling with one tap blocked off
WC Head: tapped for dual cooling with hose barb
My question is this: with only a single cooling line coming off the pump should I remove one of the barbs from the head and run a true single cooling? If so, shoulder I block the forward or rear port off?
OR
Should I put a barb in the exhaust mani and run a single line from the pump, T it off into the exhaust mani, run one of the head ports to pisser and the other through the exhaust/stinger/pisser?
Thanks for any advice you can offer!
