Yamaha Parts Sale

- Gas tank Rubber $5 or free with another purchase

- Oem batt box $5 or free with another purchase

- Stainless batt box $30

- Oem hood latch $10

- UMI Bar Pad $10

- Oem Sj front bumper (great condition) $50

- Wamiltons chin pad (missing one insert block) $50

- Wamiltons hood latch catch $45

- Wamiltons hood hooks (hull side) $50

- Mikuni 44mm carb adapter and flame Arrestor setup $75 (missing 2 bolts)



*ALL PRICES ARE PLUS SHIPPING AND FEES.*



