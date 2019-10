Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Performance Parts Sale #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Miami Beach Posts 1,108 Kawasaki Performance Parts Sale - 650sx Carb setup. $250 (WC intake, Mikuni 44mm, Fly Arrestor & Cover)



- Parts Unlimited Mikuni 38mm Flame Arrestor Adapter $10



- Kawasaki 650/750/800 PJS Coupler $10



- 1 Kawasaki 650/750/800 Engine Bed Plate (fresh powder coating silver vein) $30



- 2 - 750 pumps $50 ea.



- 750 Factory Pipe Mod chamber $350. (Complete minus headpipe)



- 750sx R&D ride plate $50



-750sx Solas Intake Grate $75



*ALL PRICES ARE PLUS SHIPPING AND FEES.*



