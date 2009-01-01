|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Polaris Genesis Part Out
Parting out a 2001 Polaris Genesis. Shipping will be UPS from 06712.
IMG_6550.JPGIMG_6551.JPG
Ebox (Spotless Internally) & Start/Stop Switch - $200 + Shipping
900cc Stator - $40 + Shipping
1200 Stator - $40 + Shipping
Bendix (Qty 2) - $20 + Shipping
Air Box Assemblies (900 or 1200) - $20 + Shipping
Flywheels - $10 + Shipping
Engine Mounts - $20 + Shipping
Starter - $20 + Shipping
Coupler (No Wrench Marks) - $20 + Shipping
Carb Racks (1200 & 900) - $80 + Shipping
MFD Display With Springs (Working When Removed, Clean Face Plate) - $140 + Shipping
If someone lets me know how to power up the display to prove it works, I would be glad too.
Last edited by pos109; Today at 07:38 PM.
Reason: Missing data
'98 SuperJet
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules