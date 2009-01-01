Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Polaris Genesis Part Out #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Prospect, CT Age 37 Posts 273 Polaris Genesis Part Out Parting out a 2001 Polaris Genesis. Shipping will be UPS from 06712.



IMG_6550.JPGIMG_6551.JPG



Ebox (Spotless Internally) & Start/Stop Switch - $200 + Shipping



900cc Stator - $40 + Shipping



1200 Stator - $40 + Shipping



Bendix (Qty 2) - $20 + Shipping



Air Box Assemblies (900 or 1200) - $20 + Shipping



Flywheels - $10 + Shipping



Engine Mounts - $20 + Shipping



Starter - $20 + Shipping



Coupler (No Wrench Marks) - $20 + Shipping



Carb Racks (1200 & 900) - $80 + Shipping



MFD Display With Springs (Working When Removed, Clean Face Plate) - $140 + Shipping



