 Polaris Genesis Part Out
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 07:36 PM #1
    pos109
    pos109 is offline
    Frequent Poster pos109's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    Prospect, CT
    Age
    37
    Posts
    273

    Polaris Genesis Part Out

    Parting out a 2001 Polaris Genesis. Shipping will be UPS from 06712.

    IMG_6550.JPGIMG_6551.JPG

    Ebox (Spotless Internally) & Start/Stop Switch - $200 + Shipping

    900cc Stator - $40 + Shipping

    1200 Stator - $40 + Shipping

    Bendix (Qty 2) - $20 + Shipping

    Air Box Assemblies (900 or 1200) - $20 + Shipping

    Flywheels - $10 + Shipping

    Engine Mounts - $20 + Shipping

    Starter - $20 + Shipping

    Coupler (No Wrench Marks) - $20 + Shipping

    Carb Racks (1200 & 900) - $80 + Shipping

    MFD Display With Springs (Working When Removed, Clean Face Plate) - $140 + Shipping

    If someone lets me know how to power up the display to prove it works, I would be glad too.
    Last edited by pos109; Today at 07:38 PM. Reason: Missing data
    '98 SuperJet
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 