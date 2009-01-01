Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 XP and 95 SPX carb swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location CA Posts 1 94 XP and 95 SPX carb swap Hi, this is my first post. Hope it hasn't been covered, but I couldn't find it. I purchased a 94 XP with a 657x in it that had been sitting. It ran best at WOT, otherwise sputtered and ran poorly. I purchased genuine mikuni rebuild kits and new needles and seats. The XP had 1.5 needles in it. I still didn't run right after I rebuilt the carbs. Then I happened into a great deal on a 95 SPX that had the same 657x engine and it had been sitting but ran pretty well. I decided to swap the carburetors from the SPX and the XP to see if that was the problem with the XP. So I put the SPX carbs on the XP. Then I doubled check the XP carbs, I think I may have messed up on the plastic pieces on the fuel pump and put them in backwards. I redid the pump valves, double checked pop off, and put them on the XP. I took them both to the lake and the SPX with the rebuilt carburetors ran really well, so assuming that there was an issue with pump valve and I fixed it, the carbs from the XP on the SPX seem fine. The only thing I noticed was the XP carbs have 1.5 needles, and the SPX have 1.2. I am tempted to leave the rebuilt carbs with the 1.5 needles on the SPX, will that cause any problem with the needles being larger? Why the difference in needles from the factory for the same engine?



Now the XP with the SPX carbs ran better, but still occasionally would be hard to start which has plagued it since I got it. I am going to put a rebuild kit, in those carbs too, and I am going to replace the rotary valve and cover. I noticed the the rotary valve cover had some good groves in it, even though it seemed in spec when I measured the gap. The XP engine has 130-ish compression in both, and seems to have good power on the lake, just occasionally hard to start. It seems like the rotary valve could be causing a hard to start in the water condition. I already ordered carb kit, and 1.2 needles. Should I swap the 1.5's back to the XP?



