Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Pulse plate gasket #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 61 Posts 2,283 Pulse plate gasket Don't asked me how.... but I lost the pulse plate plastic gasket from my 44mm mikuni carb after cleaning it out. If some one has some old Mikunis and can slip the gasket into an envelope and save me from buying a 55 dollar carb kit I'll throw you a couple bucks, Thanks '94 Kawi TS

too much to list #2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 570 Re: Pulse plate gasket Message me a pic, I should have a spare I can mail u.



'96 SeaKaw HX #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,917 Re: Pulse plate gasket In stock here, new. Will send for free. Send me an email with your address. At Havasu now for W.F. will be back in teh shop Thurs this week.



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitenew parts / products / services www.watcon.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 61 Posts 2,283 Re: Pulse plate gasket Josh, it's the plastic , see thru gasket behind the pulse plate on the sbn carbs. '94 Kawi TS

too much to list #5 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 570 Re: Pulse plate gasket Messaged u my number



