1996 Waverunner III Pisser ? Thanks for the insights on this new to me machine.

I got her running and hooked water to her while running. There is some water running out the back from inside the jet nosel but I noticed (1) a rubber hose to the left of the jet and (2) couldn't find the pisser. I want to make sure it's not stopped up if it has one and that water is flowing properly.

It does have two holes in the sides that appear to be drains for the vents but not for the exhaust.

If it has a pisser I need to know the location and (2) is water suppose to be coming out of the rubber hose on the left of the water jet?

