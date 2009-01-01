|
951 GSX Coffman pipe
seadoo 951 GSX Coffman pipe with exhaust flange. $ 800 + ship
Re: 951 GSX Coffman pipe
This will also fit 1998-2004 xp, and has been modded at the stinger to fit older XP's and was installed in a waverunner. I also have MPEM with Coffman curve and 8000 rpm limit along with 13/19 pitch prop too.
