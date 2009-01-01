Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Air leak - revs high outof the water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Florida Age 51 Posts 6 Air leak - revs high outof the water When out of the water, the engine revs very high, out of control. Am I correct in 2 things?:

1. I could have the idle screw on the throttle set too high? If it is, why would this cause it to rev sooo high all of a sudden?

2. Could be an air leak? If it is an air leak, what are the various things to check?



I've done a lot of work on the engine recently and I did move the idle screw up (yes, an easy test to screw it back down, but I'm more curious to know how this could affect it) and I've had the engine apart recently for un-related issues (had a bad cylinder) and I had everything apart for it (cylinder block off, head off, carbs off, intake manifold off = it could be many of things for an air leak). So, i was wondering what specifically to look for when searching for an air leak.



Runs great in the water, so I'm also wondering why it doesn't do this in the water, but does out of the water...



