So for the last few seaons I have been helping my buddy build bikes for Vintage fest at Barber Motorsports park, I do mostly the mechanicals he does the cosmetics. A few years ago I started buying some bikes of my own to build and sell, some of them I keep. This is the current one a 1963 Suzuki Colleda, I call he Black Betty, it was purchased as a roller, no engine, carbs or exhaust. When I started looking for missing parts there weren't any so I went a different route, this one is a keeper.
Origionally this came with a two cylinder two stroke engine producing 29 HP, This one has a 125 pit bike engine four speed manual with a clutch. The stock exhaust was cut up and rewelded to make it fit the bike, this is being built mostly from spare parts, I will get to the cosmetics later.Hydroturf on top of the tank is covering up some really nasty looking dents, you know right about where the family jewels would be located lol.
