 Off season stuff
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:20 AM #1
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,763

    Off season stuff

    So for the last few seaons I have been helping my buddy build bikes for Vintage fest at Barber Motorsports park, I do mostly the mechanicals he does the cosmetics. A few years ago I started buying some bikes of my own to build and sell, some of them I keep. This is the current one a 1963 Suzuki Colleda, I call he Black Betty, it was purchased as a roller, no engine, carbs or exhaust. When I started looking for missing parts there weren't any so I went a different route, this one is a keeper.

    Origionally this came with a two cylinder two stroke engine producing 29 HP, This one has a 125 pit bike engine four speed manual with a clutch. The stock exhaust was cut up and rewelded to make it fit the bike, this is being built mostly from spare parts, I will get to the cosmetics later.Hydroturf on top of the tank is covering up some really nasty looking dents, you know right about where the family jewels would be located lol.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 09:22 AM. Reason: i
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Old man rookie

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 