Epoxy resin on the cheap Thought I'd share my findings with my peeps! Let me start by saying I'm very frugal (cheapass).

So after some research on the interwebs it has been determined that standard fiberglass resin is no good for SMC. Too bad, cause most of these old 2 stroke hulls are made of it......including the squarenose Superjet I bought for my wife. It needs some nose repairs. After fully stripping it for a makeover I was able to pull out the previous glass repair inside the nose with pliers, so ya......standard stuff doesn't stay put on SMC.

Well with a quart of West Systems 105 and hardener being around $70 I was hunting an alternative. Based on some research of tech data sheets for actual comparison I have repaired the inside with Alumilite Clear Cast resin. Got it at hobby lobby for $23.95. It mixes 1:1 which gives you a quart. They also have smaller bottles. Specs are as follows...



West Systems / Alumilite



Viscosity 975 / 2600

Pot life 21min / 30-40 min

Specific Gravity 1.18 / 1.08

Cured hardness (shore D) 83 / 80

Tensile strength psi 7846 / 8000

Compressive yield psi 11,418 / 27,000

Elongation 3.4% / 1-3%

Max temp 142*F / 130*F



So, there you go. Flame me all you like but the specs were close enough for me to feel just fine about using the Alumilite epoxy resin and saving the extra cash!!!!!



Subscribed! Thanks!

Myself: Are you saying that polyester resin i.e., gel coat will not stick to SMC?



Myself: Are you saying that polyester resin i.e., gel coat will not stick to SMC?



If that is correct I need to back the truck up and regroup. I just sandblasted the engine bay in the X2 and I was going to gel coat it.



Should I not gel coat it?



Photos of sandblasted X2 engine bay here:



Reading this now:

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=142961



Maybe one of these guys with more experience will chime in but I'll be painting ours.



#5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 500 Re: Epoxy resin on the cheap Well I guess I am not gel coating the X2 engine bay or hull:



"Next, you need to select the correct resin. While SMC is a polyester—based material, it cannot be repaired with polyester resin. This is due to there being a mold release agent present throughout the entire SMC part. Unlike conventionally molded parts, where release agents are applied to the mold surface, SMC is compounded with a release agent dispersed within the resin mix for faster processing. This means that as the damage is sanded to prepare a good bonding surface, fresh release agent is exposed. Polyester resin products do not offer a strong enough physical bond to adhere to this surface. Because of this, SMC should only be repaired using epoxy—based resins, fillers, and adhesives.



How do I finish an SMC repair? Most SMC repairs will be painted, and only catalyzed type paint systems should be used."



From:



