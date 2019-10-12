|
Seadoo 720 / HX Super Stock garage sell
I have Seadoo 720 / HX Super Stock parts for sale:
- (2) 754 CC Super Stock engines. One with 84 mm Yamaha pistons (10 hours), one with Wiecso's (3 hours). Both with billet heads - One Novi Production head, the other with a Novi Pre-production head. Please contact me for more engine details if interested.
- Factory Pipe with several chambers
- Novi 46 mm Carbs with "Flying Fish" fuel log
- I would like to get $1500 for both engines, pipe (both chambers), and 46 carbs. Will consider separating these. If interested, please PM me with offer.
Thanks for looking!
2019-10-12 16.43.33.jpg2019-10-12 17.26.31.jpg2019-10-12 17.06.52.jpg2019-10-12 16.43.39.jpg2019-10-12 16.44.50.jpg2019-10-12 16.46.12.jpg2019-10-12 16.46.17.jpg
