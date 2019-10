Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jets for Keihin Sudco Blue Carb - JS 650 SX #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2004 Location United Kingdom Age 51 Posts 101 Jets for Keihin Sudco Blue Carb - JS 650 SX I've been advised that I need 160/85 jets for my carb, does anyone have a parts list where I can source the part codes please? Also where can I buy?



IMG_4735 (Edited).JPG



Thanks,

Ian. SeaDoo GTX LTD

SeaDoo SPX 787

JS650SX

JS300 - being converted to a 650 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules