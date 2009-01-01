Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fun with a 30 year old ... 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location MN Posts 18 Fun with a 30 year old ... 650sx Picked up a pair of 650sx "models" this summer and thought I knew what I was getting into. Couldn't lake test them but they both fired right up, passed a compression check, etc so I brought them home. The first one left me stranded after our maiden voyage but luckily it was only a 100' swim to our dock. The second was bone stock and while not the best ride has been reliable all summer.



The first ski has many "it's complicated" issues that I discovered on tear down and will cover later in this re-build thread. However my first order of business is what to do with the hull situation below. Everything is out of the ski (motor/ebox/pipe/pump) so might as well fix it correctly as it will be in the stable for many coming years.





650sx_nose2.jpg650sx_nose1.jpg650sx_hull_side.jpg



Is that what marine tex looks like? The hull didn't leak any water when I had it out and I can't see any cracks in either spot on the inside. I don't have any shots of the belly but it must have been beached just over 3000 times so I'll have to address that too.



