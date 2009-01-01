Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 X2 Tips for a Newb! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 51 1989 X2 Tips for a Newb! Alright folks, here it is! I picked up a 1989 completely stock X2 which runs great! Looking to improve speed, hole shot, maneuverability and overall performance. Below is a list of mods I am considering in no particular order. I'd love to hear from those of you with experience which to pursue first, what to avoid and which mods you would consider first!



- New impeller (Solas 13/18 vs. big hub swirl, etc.)

- RCJS Tri-Scoop (billet from Watcon)

- 1.5 inch chop

- Upgrade from stock carb to 42mm Keihn with AM intake mani

- High compression head

- Drill stock water box

- Maybe a new pipe (but don't want it to be annoying loud like some)

- Oil pump is already blocked off as is the crankcase drain

- Maybe AM steering nozzle

- Read somewhere I should consider Rad Dudes steering fix (stainless rod that goes over the stock steering to shore it up) - wondering your thoughts on that

- D cut the stock ride plate vs. aftermarket



I don't plan to race, just lake ride... maybe some small surf stuff but nothing really planned there. Just looking to have a ski that has decent top end and will pull hard on the low end. Just an all around solid ski I guess.



