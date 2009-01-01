|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
1989 X2 Tips for a Newb!
Alright folks, here it is! I picked up a 1989 completely stock X2 which runs great! Looking to improve speed, hole shot, maneuverability and overall performance. Below is a list of mods I am considering in no particular order. I'd love to hear from those of you with experience which to pursue first, what to avoid and which mods you would consider first!
- New impeller (Solas 13/18 vs. big hub swirl, etc.)
- RCJS Tri-Scoop (billet from Watcon)
- 1.5 inch chop
- Upgrade from stock carb to 42mm Keihn with AM intake mani
- High compression head
- Drill stock water box
- Maybe a new pipe (but don't want it to be annoying loud like some)
- Oil pump is already blocked off as is the crankcase drain
- Maybe AM steering nozzle
- Read somewhere I should consider Rad Dudes steering fix (stainless rod that goes over the stock steering to shore it up) - wondering your thoughts on that
- D cut the stock ride plate vs. aftermarket
I don't plan to race, just lake ride... maybe some small surf stuff but nothing really planned there. Just looking to have a ski that has decent top end and will pull hard on the low end. Just an all around solid ski I guess.
Thats about all I can think of right now ... GO!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules