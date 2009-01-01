|
Need some help
Our mild built 550 is slow!
We have a fully stock JS550, runs mint.
Our other js550, with mods below is slow as a sloth compared to stock ski.
Recent rebuilt engine
West coast manifold / pipe
SBN 44 with matching intake and spacers, 145M, 120L, 2.0 N/S Black spring
Pro K filter
Cut head with 150psi
Copper head gasket
Skat trak 6 prop
This engine was recently in our 550sx with a 15.5 prop, but still was not as fast as our fully stock 550.
Any suggestions?
