Need some help

Our mild built 550 is slow!



We have a fully stock JS550, runs mint.



Our other js550, with mods below is slow as a sloth compared to stock ski.



Recent rebuilt engine

West coast manifold / pipe

SBN 44 with matching intake and spacers, 145M, 120L, 2.0 N/S Black spring

Pro K filter

Cut head with 150psi

Copper head gasket

Skat trak 6 prop



This engine was recently in our 550sx with a 15.5 prop, but still was not as fast as our fully stock 550.



